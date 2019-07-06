In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed in Lokoja, Bello also congratulated Oyetola and the good people of Osun for the election victory at the Supreme Court.

The new Senior Advocates are: Mr Usman Ogwu Sule, Mr Abdullahi Haruna, Mr Alhassan Akeje and Mr Ayo Asala.

Bello attributed their elevation to hard work, dedication and commitment to duty while challenging them to further enrich the legal profession with their commitment to the pursuit of justice.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the new Senior Advocates to further consolidate on their past track records which had earned them the highly-respected status as SAN.

ALSO READ: Oyetola beats Adeleke at Supreme Court to remain Osun Governor

The governor further urged them to continue to distinguish themselves in the legal profession and bear the flag of the state with pride as they had demonstrated over the years.

He advised the legal luminaries to see their elevation as a challenge to make more remarkable impacts in the legal profession.