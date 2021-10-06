RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Bello appoints Mohammed Barau as 7th Emir of Kontagora

The selection of the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora was held on Sept. 19, 2021, in Kontagora.

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger has appointed Alhaji Mohammed Barau Kontagora as the 7th Emir of Kontagora.

Mr Emmanuel Umar, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, announced this during a press conference at the Government House in Minna on Wednesday.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointment followed the demise of 84-year-old Sa’idu Namaska. in September.

Umar explained that that the selection of the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora was held on Sept. 19, 2021, in Kontagora.

He said selection was done by the kingmakers of the Kontagora Emirate in line with the Customary Laws and Practice of the Kontagora Emirate.

The commissioner said that after the selection, However, aggrieved contestants petitioned the governor, alleging some irregularities in the selection process.

He said in response to the petition, the governor, acting on section 3(2) and 7 of the Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law of Niger State 1989 (as revised), held meetings with the kingmakers and also consulted the State Council of Chiefs.

Umar said the kingmakers, during their interaction with the governor, affirmed that the selection followed the Customary Law of Kontagora Emirate and their decision was based on their own conviction without any undue influence.

He noted that the governor, thereafter acted under section 3 subsection (1) of the Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law Chapter 19, Law of Niger State 1989 (as revised) and all other powers conferred on him and appointed Mohammed Barau Kontagora as the 7th Emir of Kontagora.

