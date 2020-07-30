The members expressed their feelings to newsmen on Thursday through their Chairman, Alhaji Umaru Abubakar-Takalau, shortly after receiving financial gifts of unspecified amount from the governor.

They said the magnanimity of Bagudu towards them in this festive period, would no doubt change their lives for the better.

“Members of the association have never had it so good like now in the history of Kebbi State.

“No governor or administration had ever remembered our members in this manner.

“The governor has carved a niche for himself; this gesture will remain in our memory for long, as we continue to pray for him,” said their chairman.

Speaking on the gesture, Permanent Secretary, Ministry formWomen Affairs, Mrs Aishatu Maikurata, said the assistance was part of policy of the government to help the less-privileged.

According to her, the governor had directed that all the leaders of persons with disability in all the 21 local government areas, be handed their welfare for onward distribution to their members.

“In all the 21 LGAs, I made sure that we deal directly with the leadership of persons with disability, who will share the money to their members .

“This is a directive and staff of my ministry complied without any hesitation .

“To ensure accountability and transparency in the exercise, my staff issued forms to their leaders, which they filled and signed,” she said.