Bagudu said at the ceremony on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi that the budget was made up of N 86.7 billion capital expenditure, representing 62 per cent and N51 billion recurrence expenditure representing 38 per cent.

He further appreciated the state House of Assembly for passing the appropriation bill expeditiously and also commended government Ministries, Departments and Agencies for playing their roles towards its early passage.

The speaker of the state House of Assembly Alhaji Abdulmumuni Kamba commended the governor for his commitment towards developing the state.