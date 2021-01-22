Late Ka’oje, who was a minister during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration died on Tuesday in Abuja, at the age of 67.

Bagudu gave the condolence message in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Mu’azu-Dakingari, in Birnin Kebbi.

The governor said that the Nation has lost a great leader and world acclaimed engineer of repute, whose vacuum would be hard to fill.

He described the late Ka’oje as true son of Kebbi, praying Allah to admit him into Aljannatul Firdausi and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Ka’oje, who represented Suru and Bagudo federal constituency at the House of Representatives, left behind one wife and six children.

The District Heads of Ka’oje and Sarkin Bargun Ka’oje, thanked Bagudu for his compassion and sympathy visit.

Special prayers were offered for the repose of the deceased soul as well as peace and tranquility in the state and Nigeria at large.

Similarly, the governor was in Koko town to condole with the family of late Alhaji Amadun Ala Koko, who passed away on Tuesday of an illness at the age of 68, leaving behind three wives, 30 children and many grandchildren.

Bagudu led prayers beseeching Allah to admit him into Aljannah Firdausi.