Gov Bagudu condoles with Nigeria Police over death of DPO, 8 other officers

Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Gov. Bagudu, stated this in a statement he made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

Dakingari identified the deceased DPO as SP Abdullahi Jimo, who was killed alongside Insp. Ibrahim Aliyu and seven other policemen as a result of an attack by bandits on Sunday.

Gov. Bagudu expressed sadness over what he described as an unpleasant and a barbaric action, observing that the gallant men were on national duty to ensure that peace and security prevail in the area.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the Nigeria Police Force and the family of the deceased, describing them as those who paid the supreme sacrifice for the betterment of Nigeria and Nigerians.

The governor who described the deceased policemen as gallant warriors prayed that Allah should grant them eternal rest.

Bagudu commended all security agencies operating in the state for their excellent performance which he said had facilitated the attainment of peace and tranquility there.

He assured the public that his administration would continue to provide the necessary support to enhance their welfare, logistics and requirements for optimum performance.

The governor pledged to off-set all expenses for the burial of the slain officers.

He also directed the Deputy Governor of the state, Col. Sama’ila Yombe-Dabai (Rtd), to represent the state government in the evacuation and the burial of the deceased policemen as well as the needs of their families.

Bagudu thanked the Commissioner of Police in the state and other sister agencies for their professionalism and prompt action to matters concerning security across the state.

The Commissioner of Police , CP Adeke Adeyinka-Bode, responded on behalf of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Police Command in the state.

He thanked the governor for his sympathy and compassion to the police command in the state.

He affirmed that the police in the state would continue to perform their duty and deal desirably with any criminal, until peace “is fully restored to the area”.

He added that those killed died in active service to their motherland.