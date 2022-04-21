Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Abubakar Chika-Ladan, disclosed this in a statement he issued Birnin Kebbi.
Gov. Bagudu approves N1.7bn for road construction
Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi on Wednesday approved more than N1.7 billion for the construction and asphalting of Unguwar Jeji-Diggi-Mutubare Road and a four-span Goron-Dutse-Kawara- Suru Bridge.
He stated that the money also covered an ultra-modern box culvert on TunganRafi-Gungun-Kuka-Tugan Rini-Aljannare Road.
The Commissioner stated also that the project was meant to boost agricultural activities and movement of people.
Giving the breakdown of the three projects, Chika-Ladan explained that the Goron-Dutsi-Kawara Bridge, would be constructed over a period of 12 months at N878 million.
He added that the rehabilitation and asphalting of the 17km Unguwar-Jeji to Diggi to Mutubari Road would cost N824 million.
The commissioner charged the contractors to ensure quality and speedy work in line with all contractual agreements.
