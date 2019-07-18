Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has appointed Alhaji Muhammad Birnin-Yauri as Deputy Chief of Staff for his Deputy, Alhaji Samaila Yombe.

The appointment was announced in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari.

The statement quoted the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Yauri, as saying that the appointment took effect from June 11.

“Gov. Bagudu approves the appointment of Alhaji Muhammad Birnin-Yauri as Deputy Chief of Staff to his Deputy Governor, Alhaji Samaila Yombe.

“ Yauri urges him to show total commitment, devotion and high sense of responsibility in the discharge of his duty.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Birnin-Yauri is from Ngaski Local Government area of the state and retired as a seasoned local government administrator.

He had served as director of personnel management, secretary and local government sole administrator at various times in local government areas in the state.