ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Bago laments death of 2 people in Niger boat fire incident

News Agency Of Nigeria

The passengers were said to be returning to their communities after the close of the weekly Katcha market.

Mohammed-Umaru-Bago, Governor of Niger State
Mohammed-Umaru-Bago, Governor of Niger State

Recommended articles

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, made available to newsmen in Minna on Saturday, described the incident as terrible and painful.

Bago decried negative incidents around water transportation, leading to the loss of lives in riverine communities in the State, saying that such was becoming too frequent.

He called on the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to urgently do the needful and take proactive measures to halt the ugly trend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor also used the opportunity to commiserate with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident and prayed to God to repose the souls of the departed as well as grant quick recovery to those injured.

It was reported that a boat carrying 50 passengers and goods worth millions of naira on Friday evening, was gutted by fire when it was about to take off from Katcha to some riverine communities in Niger and Kogi.

The passengers were said to be returning to their communities after the close of the weekly Katcha market.

Out of the the 50 passengers, two were said to have died, some sustained various degrees of burns and were being treated, while many others were rescued alive by local divers.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagbaja promises renewed vigour from army in combating insecurity

Lagbaja promises renewed vigour from army in combating insecurity

Out-of-school Children: EU to invest €5.4m to train teachers in Northwest

Out-of-school Children: EU to invest €5.4m to train teachers in Northwest

Ijaw elders advocate appointment of Ijaws into Tinubu’s administration

Ijaw elders advocate appointment of Ijaws into Tinubu’s administration

Gov Bago laments death of 2 people in Niger boat fire incident

Gov Bago laments death of 2 people in Niger boat fire incident

Taraba Gov lauds Tinubu’s choice of Chira as Auditor General of Federation

Taraba Gov lauds Tinubu’s choice of Chira as Auditor General of Federation

Police kill 2 suspected Benue banks robbers, recover vehicles

Police kill 2 suspected Benue banks robbers, recover vehicles

CAP Plc’s brand Dulux & Rele Art Foundation collaborate to ignite creativity in Nigeria's artistic community

CAP Plc’s brand Dulux & Rele Art Foundation collaborate to ignite creativity in Nigeria's artistic community

Obasanjo advocates single digit interest rate for agric loans

Obasanjo advocates single digit interest rate for agric loans

Abia-born Nigerian becomes Manitoba’s 1st black minister, deputy premier in Canada

Abia-born Nigerian becomes Manitoba’s 1st black minister, deputy premier in Canada

Pulse Sports

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Victor Osimhen: Could the Napoli striker’s injury spell the end for Rudi Garcia?

Victor Osimhen: Could the Napoli striker’s injury spell the end for Rudi Garcia?

Guardiola betrays Haaland declares Messi for Ballon d'Or

Guardiola betrays Haaland declares Messi for Ballon d'Or

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 remarkable individuals who have brought honour to Nigeria via their respective fields worldwide.

5 Nigerians in charge of important world institutions

Babachir Lawal

Alleged Rigging: Tinubu's men reached out to me for dialogue - Babachir Lawal

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]

FG announces monthly ₦25,000 payment to vulnerable pensioners