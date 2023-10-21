Gov Bago laments death of 2 people in Niger boat fire incident

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, made available to newsmen in Minna on Saturday, described the incident as terrible and painful.

Bago decried negative incidents around water transportation, leading to the loss of lives in riverine communities in the State, saying that such was becoming too frequent.

He called on the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to urgently do the needful and take proactive measures to halt the ugly trend.

The governor also used the opportunity to commiserate with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident and prayed to God to repose the souls of the departed as well as grant quick recovery to those injured.

It was reported that a boat carrying 50 passengers and goods worth millions of naira on Friday evening, was gutted by fire when it was about to take off from Katcha to some riverine communities in Niger and Kogi.

The passengers were said to be returning to their communities after the close of the weekly Katcha market.