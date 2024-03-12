ADVERTISEMENT
Niger Gov explains why he renamed Minna Airport after Tinubu

Bayo Wahab

The governor said the renaming of the airport was necessitated by the desire to have a square peg in a square hole.

Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State and President Bola Tinubu. [TheCable]
Imam, who died in 1981, was a Nigerian writer and a pioneer in the establishment of modern Hausa literature.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, explained Governor Bagos’ reason in a statement on Tuesday, March 11, 2024.

Quoting the governor, he said the renaming of the airport was necessitated by the desire to have a square peg in a square hole.

Rather than naming an airport after a literary icon, the governor believes it is more appropriate to name the state polytechnic in Zungeru after the late writer.

Naming the Polytechnic after Imam was simply to put a square peg in a square hole,” he said.

He explained that the naming of the international airport after Tinubu was in recognition of his contribution to the establishment of the facility.

Bago said, “It is in appreciation of the President, for approving the State to establish the first special Airport Agro-Processing Free Zone in Nigeria and his immense contributions to nation-building.

“The State Government under my leadership has been enjoying tremendous support from the Tinubu-led government and the President is an astute politician and a great leader that should be celebrated”.

He added that the renaming of the airport was done after consultations with relevant stakeholders including the State Executive Council members as well as the approval of the President.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

Niger Gov explains why he renamed Minna Airport after Tinubu

