Gov Bago approves renovation of Minna township stadium to meet NFF specification

Malam Danjuma Mansu, member of the renovation committee, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna. He said the closure and renovation would last six weeks which after would be inspected by officials of NFF, to enable Niger Tornadoes FC play their home matches.

“For the past five years now, Niger Tornadoes team have been playing their matches outside the state; now we want to avoid the stress they go through to travel outside the state to play.

“This will also reduce cost and risk, especially for people that travel with the team to watch them play as the governor believes that is the ideal thing to do,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the renovation committee was headed by Abubakar Sadiq, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor. Mansu said other members of the committee were Chairman of the state Revenue Board and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sports Development.