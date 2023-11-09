Gov Bago approves renovation of Minna township stadium to meet NFF specification
The renovation is in fulfillment of the campaign promises of the governor to meet the yearnings of the people to watch the team play at home.
Malam Danjuma Mansu, member of the renovation committee, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna. He said the closure and renovation would last six weeks which after would be inspected by officials of NFF, to enable Niger Tornadoes FC play their home matches.
“For the past five years now, Niger Tornadoes team have been playing their matches outside the state; now we want to avoid the stress they go through to travel outside the state to play.
“This will also reduce cost and risk, especially for people that travel with the team to watch them play as the governor believes that is the ideal thing to do,” he said.
He said the renovation committee was headed by Abubakar Sadiq, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor. Mansu said other members of the committee were Chairman of the state Revenue Board and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sports Development.
