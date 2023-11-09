ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Bago approves renovation of Minna township stadium to meet NFF specification

News Agency Of Nigeria

The renovation is in fulfillment of the campaign promises of the governor to meet the yearnings of the people to watch the team play at home.

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]
Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]

Recommended articles

Malam Danjuma Mansu, member of the renovation committee, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna. He said the closure and renovation would last six weeks which after would be inspected by officials of NFF, to enable Niger Tornadoes FC play their home matches.

“For the past five years now, Niger Tornadoes team have been playing their matches outside the state; now we want to avoid the stress they go through to travel outside the state to play.

“This will also reduce cost and risk, especially for people that travel with the team to watch them play as the governor believes that is the ideal thing to do,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the renovation committee was headed by Abubakar Sadiq, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor. Mansu said other members of the committee were Chairman of the state Revenue Board and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Sports Development.

According to him, the renovation is in fulfillment of the campaign promises of the governor to meet the yearnings of the people to watch the team play at home. He disclosed that the maintenance would be done at the cost of ₦40 million which would serve as alternative before the completion of the ongoing new stadium.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel, 35 vehicles for Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo guber polls

FRSC deploys 1,500 personnel, 35 vehicles for Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo guber polls

FCTA to enroll vulnerable pregnant women in health insurance scheme

FCTA to enroll vulnerable pregnant women in health insurance scheme

Katsina govt to enact law on social protection to improve standard of living for citizens

Katsina govt to enact law on social protection to improve standard of living for citizens

Niger Delta will witness monumental development under Tinubu - Shettima

Niger Delta will witness monumental development under Tinubu - Shettima

Gov Bago approves renovation of Minna township stadium to meet NFF specification

Gov Bago approves renovation of Minna township stadium to meet NFF specification

How universities are created in Nigeria

How universities are created in Nigeria

Don’t reject old naira notes — CBN allays fears over legality of old banknotes

Don’t reject old naira notes — CBN allays fears over legality of old banknotes

Yahaya Bello a poor advertisement of what Nigerian youths can do - Kukah

Yahaya Bello a poor advertisement of what Nigerian youths can do - Kukah

My people deserve 13% derivation like oil-producing states - Niger Gov tells FG

My people deserve 13% derivation like oil-producing states - Niger Gov tells FG

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah