Shagari, 93, died on Friday evening at the National Hospital,Abuja, after a brief illness.

Badaru, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) through his Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Alhaji Bello Zaki, said the country had missed an elder statesman.

“ He served this country as a classroom teacher, a legislator, a minister and at the exalted position of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“ Apart from this rare feat, Shagari served the traditional institution as the Turakin Sokoto, Ochiebuzo of Ogbaland, the Ezediale of Aboucha and the Baba Korede of Ado Ekiti,” the governor said.

Badaru commiserated with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, President Mohammadu Buhari, the immediate family of the deceased and all Nigerians.

Shagari was the President of Nigeria from 1979 to 1983 under the defunct National Party of Nigeria.