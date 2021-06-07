RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Ayade’s Special Adviser on SDGs resigns

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Special Adviser to Gov. Ben Ayade on Sustainable Development Goals, Mr Mark Obi, has resigned his appointment.

Cross River state Governor Ben Ayade. [The Sun]
Cross River state Governor Ben Ayade. [The Sun] Pulse Nigeria

In his resignation letter which he signed and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Calabar, Obi said that “as a founding member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), he would not defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recommended articles

“Following recent happenings in the political alignment of the state governor, I am persuaded to review my involvement in the current state administration.

“Consequently, being a founding and subsisting member of the PDP in Cross River, I cannot in good conscience remain in my appointment as Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals.

“I hereby resign my appointment as Special Adviser immediately. I am very grateful to Gov. Ayade for finding me worthy to serve the state in the said capacity.

“Nevertheless, I will continue to support the state and government in any way possible as a stakeholder and senior citizen,” the letter read.

NAN report that Obi had represented Boki 2 State Constituency in the Cross River House of Assembly under the PDP between 1999 and 2007.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Our youths are hurting,' Sanwo-Olu says Buhari's suspension of Twitter is destroying economy

NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, 2 others for drug trafficking in Edo

Buhari appoints Aides for First Lady

Police probe death of German-based Nigerian allegedly killed by military personnel in Imo

Gov Ayade’s Special Adviser on SDGs resigns

Lai Mohammed's mission to control social media in Nigeria [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

FG summons UK, U.S Ambassadors, gives condition for lifting of Twitter ban

El-Rufai inspired our performances - Kaduna Speaker

FG directs Radio, TV stations to close their Twitter accounts