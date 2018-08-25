news

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state has said that his wife has consistently warned him not to s eek re-election in 2019.

According to the Governor, his wife feels that his life might be endangered because of what she described as the unwholesome politics in the state.

He also said that his wife prefers that he serves for only one term and forget about running for office in 2019.

According to Daily Post, Ayade said this while launching the Cross River Women Emancipation Initiative (CROWEI) building on Friday, August 24, 2018.

He said “My wife cautioned me about seeking re-election for 2019. She has been worried over the type of unwholesome politics played in the state and was therefore wondering that it was going to endanger him or dent his hard earned reputation.”

The Cross River Women Emancipation Initiative (CROWEI) was established by the Governor’s wife, who is a medical doctor in London.

Governor Ben Ayade was elected as Governor on the Platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.