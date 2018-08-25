Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gov Ben Ayade wife kicks against his second term bid, here’s why

Ben Ayade Gov’s wife kicks against his second term bid, here’s why

Ayade said this while launching the Cross River Women Emancipation Initiative (CROWEI) building on Friday, August 24, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gov Ben Ayade wife kicks against his second term bid, here’s why play

Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade and his Wife, Dr. Linda Ayade

(Leadership)

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state has said that his wife has consistently warned him not to s eek re-election in 2019.

According to the Governor, his wife feels that his life might be endangered because of what she described as the unwholesome politics in the state.

He also said that his wife prefers that he serves for only one term and forget about running for office in 2019.

According to Daily Post, Ayade said this while launching the Cross River Women Emancipation Initiative (CROWEI) building on Friday, August 24, 2018.

He said “My wife cautioned me about seeking re-election for 2019. She has been worried over the type of unwholesome politics played in the state and was therefore wondering that it was going to endanger him or dent his hard earned reputation.”

ALSO READ: Governor Ben Ayade in tears as he signs N1.3trn 2018 budget

The Cross River Women Emancipation Initiative (CROWEI) was established by the Governor’s wife, who is a medical doctor in London.

Governor Ben Ayade was elected as Governor on the Platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you in...bullet
2 Saraki PDP will win in 2019, the future is bright – Senate Presidentbullet
3 Buhari US says "massive corruption" is evident under President's...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President leaves Abuja for Togo on Sunday, to attend Joint ECOWAS/ECCAS Summits
Ben Ayade Cross River Governor in tears as he signs N1.3trn 2018 budget into law
Polio Government targets 808,470 children for immunisation
Ben Ayade This is why Cross River Governor broke down in tears
Ben Ayade C/River Rice City project to generate over N70b yearly
In Cross River Government to complete 300km of roads by 2019
Boundary Disputes Ebonyi, Cross River end hostilities, agree on rebuilding process

Local

Here's how to survive 3rd mainland bridge closure if you live in Lagos
3rd Mainland Bridge Tests completed on 15 expansion joints as commuters groan
Medical workers at the Alliance for International Medical Action have been treating Ebola patients in specially erected clinics
Ebola Virus outbreak spreads in DRC – WHO, UNHCR warn
Oyo Gov Ajimobi says Yinka Ayefele's Music House demolition about rule of law
Yinka Ayefele Gov Ajimobi says Music House demolition about rule of law
PDP claims APC actions poses threat to the Senate
2019 Election PDP warns APC against rigging