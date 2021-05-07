Gov Ayade recalls suspended Chairman of Calabar Carnival Commission
Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has recalled Chairman of Calabar Carnival Commission, Mr Gabe Onah, who was suspended on April 5.
Pulse Nigeria
According to the statement, he is to resume duties with immediate effect.
“Gov. Ben Ayade has approved the recall of Mr Gabe Onah, Chairman of Calabar Carnival Commission.
“Consequent upon this, Mr Onah is to resume his duties with immediate effect,” the statement said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no reason had been given by the state government for his suspension.
