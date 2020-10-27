Mr Christian Ita, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the governor said in a statement issued in Calabar on Monday that whistleblowers should call 08034500531 to give such information.

Hoodlums, who hijacked the protest, looted the state government’s warehouse in Calabar on Oct 23 before going on to loot private residences on Oct. 24 and set many properties ablaze.

Sen. Gershom Bassey, who represents Cross River South in the Senate and former Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba, were some of their victims. They even set Ndoma-Egba’s vehicles on fire.

The hoodlums also vandalised the offices of the Department of Petroleum Resources, the NLC, INEC and supermarkets.