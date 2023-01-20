ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Ayade declares work-free days in Cross River for PVC collection

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has approved Jan. 26 and Jan. 27 as work-free days in the state to enable civil and public servants to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Gov Ben Ayade (PremiumTimes)
Gov Ben Ayade (PremiumTimes)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ayade said the work-free days became necessary to enable residents of the state to participate fully in the 2023 general election scheduled for Feb. 25 and March 11.

According to the governor, civil and public servants in the State are advised to take advantage of the work-free days to get their PVCs in readiness to make their votes count in the elections.

“Government wishes to make it clear for the benefit of members of the public that though work-free, members of the public are expected to take advantage of the days to get their PVCs and not just sit at home.

“It is important that members of the public get their PVCs in readiness to make their votes count in the coming election.

“Your PVC is the pathway to achieving credible elections, get yours now,’’ the governor emphasised.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ongoing collection of PVCs in the nation is scheduled to end on Jan. 29.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UNICAL research teams win TETFUND grants of over N63million

UNICAL research teams win TETFUND grants of over N63million

Supreme Court restores Akpabio as APC senatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom

Supreme Court restores Akpabio as APC senatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom

Abiodun stresses importance of education during lunch of ICT centre

Abiodun stresses importance of education during lunch of ICT centre

Buhari felicitates President Xi Jinping on Chinese New Year

Buhari felicitates President Xi Jinping on Chinese New Year

Gunmen abduct 6 primary school pupils in Nasarawa State

Gunmen abduct 6 primary school pupils in Nasarawa State

Buhari to inaugurate 5 projects during his 2-day trip to Lagos next week

Buhari to inaugurate 5 projects during his 2-day trip to Lagos next week

Chief Imam lauds NDLEA for curtailing drug abuse

Chief Imam lauds NDLEA for curtailing drug abuse

Gov. Ayade declares work-free days in Cross River for PVC collection

Gov. Ayade declares work-free days in Cross River for PVC collection

Scarcity: Oil marketers secretly increase pump price to N185 per litre

Scarcity: Oil marketers secretly increase pump price to N185 per litre

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

Nigeria Immigration Service opens portal for 2023 recruitment exercise

Drambi Vandi allegedly murdered Bolanle Raheem, a pregnant lawyer on Chistmas day in Lagos (Vanguard)

Bolanle Raheem: Police officer involved in pregnant lawyer’s murder pleads not guilty

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo opens up on why MKO couldn't become president

Babjide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos declares work-free days for public servants to collect their PVCs