Gov. Ayade declares work-free days in Cross River for PVC collection

Ayade said the work-free days became necessary to enable residents of the state to participate fully in the 2023 general election scheduled for Feb. 25 and March 11.

According to the governor, civil and public servants in the State are advised to take advantage of the work-free days to get their PVCs in readiness to make their votes count in the elections.

“Government wishes to make it clear for the benefit of members of the public that though work-free, members of the public are expected to take advantage of the days to get their PVCs and not just sit at home.

“It is important that members of the public get their PVCs in readiness to make their votes count in the coming election.

“Your PVC is the pathway to achieving credible elections, get yours now,’’ the governor emphasised.