Gov Ayade bans illegal imposition of levies on tank-farm operators

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River on Thursday banned the illegal imposition of levies on tank farm operators by some of his appointees.

The directive was given in a statement signed by Mr Linus Obogo, Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

Tank farm operators in the state had earlier complained of the continuous harassment by some of the aides of the governor on some levies which were illegal.

Ayade directed that henceforth, no appointee of the state government should be seen within the vicinity of the tank farms in the state and Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Calabar under any guise.

“Every of such appointees should immediately cease imposition of any kind of levy on the operators of the farms.

“It is unconscionable to impose levies on petroleum products which are ultimately passed on to the consumers, at a time when Nigerians are already going through a lot of hardship.

“Severe sanctions await any appointee found flouting this directive in the state,” he warned.

