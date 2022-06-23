Gov Ayade bans illegal imposition of levies on tank-farm operators

Tank farm operators in the state had earlier complained of the continuous harassment by some of the aides of the governor on some levies which were illegal.

Ayade directed that henceforth, no appointee of the state government should be seen within the vicinity of the tank farms in the state and Export Processing Zone (EPZ) in Calabar under any guise.

“Every of such appointees should immediately cease imposition of any kind of levy on the operators of the farms.

“It is unconscionable to impose levies on petroleum products which are ultimately passed on to the consumers, at a time when Nigerians are already going through a lot of hardship.