news

Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo has called on Nigerian youths to make sacrifices to prepare themselves for leadership for the emergence of a greater Nigeria.

Okorocha made the call at the opening of the orientation programme for the NYSC 2018 Batch ‘B’ Corps Members deployed to Imo.

The ceremony was held at the Permanent NYSC Orientation Camp in Eziama Obaire, in Nkwerre Local Government Area on Thursday.

The governor was represented by Mr Ifeanyichukwu Onwueyiagba, the Commissioner for Strategy and Youth Development and Chairman, NYSC Board in Imo.

He said the time had come for the youth to make sacrifices and shun evil practices, such as cultism, kidnapping, thuggery, and be focused to take the mantle of leadership.

“Okorocha believes in one Nigeria and is a lover of the youths.

“I believe that for a greater tomorrow the youth must sacrifice for today. Time has come for the youth of Nigeria to take the mantle of leadership,” he said.

The governor urged the corps members to understand that Nigeria was one indivisible and indissoluble entity and take their service year seriously.

He commended the corps members for making it through their various institutions, saying Imo was conducive and accommodating for them to take up the challenge of the service year.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Sunday Aroni, noted that the orientation course was designed to acquaint the corps members with para-military skills, entrepreneurial training, values and contemporary issues.

He said that 1, 870 corps members, comprising 940 males and 926 females, were deployed to Imo in the batch.

He said the orientation was a good platform for the promotion of national unity, integration and the spirit of collective responsibility, discipline and perseverance among youths.

Aroni enjoined the corps members to submit themselves to the rules and regulations in the camp and adapt to the motto of the scheme, which is Service and Humility.

“The primary assignment, community development service, winding up and passing out ceremony are other cardinal pogrammes of the service year.

“We have made adequate arrangement to ensure that you participate in all the lined up activities,” he said.

The coordinator commended Okorocha for his continued support to the scheme, especially the N10,000 cash award given to each of the immediate past corps members during their passing out.

He also thanked the governor for accommodating 200 corps members from Anambra, who could not serve in their state of deployment because of inadequate accommodation.

Chief Judge of the state, Justice Pascal Nnadi represented by Justice Godwin Anunihu, administered the oath of allegiance on the corps members on the occasion.