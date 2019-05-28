The Governor wishes ex-council members well and prayed for their successes in future endeavors.

Tambuwal made this known during his valedictory session with the state council where he commended members of the cabinet for their services to the state in diverse capacities.

He also recalled that in July 2018 he dissolved the executive members when he decamped from All Progressives Congress (APC) to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), claiming he did not force any member to join him.

Tambuwal said that his administration ensured transparency and accountable transactions which allow him to sleep well.

“I can sleep well because I ran a transparent government and I can give account of any action I have taken.

“As human, I may have offended some of you, I beg for forgiveness.

“On behalf of the council, I seek for forgiveness of the entire Sokoto people on any of my decision they found wrong,” Tambuwal said.

The governor of Sokoto dissolved the executive council members, which included commissioners, Special Advisers and Special Assistants as presidential inauguration comes up tomorrow Wednesday, May 29, 2019