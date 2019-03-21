Ambode made the call on Thursday while delivering his keynote address at the 49th Annual Conference of the Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) in Lagos.

The Governor was represented by the State Commissioner for Housing, Prince Gbolaham Lawal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference had its theme as: A City that Works.

Ambode said there were so many under-utilised and untapped property that could be harnessed to boost infrastructure development and better living standards of the teaming population of the state.

He listed infrastructure and technology as the major components of a city that works.

According to him, more than 86 persons trooped into the state on daily basis to reside without the intention of returning, saying there was need to create more infrastructure that would match the increasing population.

He said the increasing population had resulted in overstretching existing infrastructure, stressing that estate surveyors could exploit the available land to create more infrastructure that would truly make Lagos a city that works.

No doubt, Lagos has undergone lots of infrastructure development, but more still needs to be done.

As a professional body on land management, you hold the key to infrastructure development and wealth creation because there is no human activity that does not happen on land.

I believe that the conference will proffer solutions to challenges hindering infrastructure growth in the state and the nation at large, Ambode said.

Earlier, Mr Mr Rowland Abonta, President of NIESV, called for government empowerment and collaboration with the Institution to facilitate effective service delivery in the state.

Abonta reiterated the commitment and readiness of the Institution to contribute in growing infrastructure in the country, which he said was achievable if government provided the enabling environment for the professionals to thrive.

As a professional body, there are limitations to our operation, but with government support and encouragement, our contributions can be expanded, Abonta said.