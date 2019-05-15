Ambode, who also flagged off the construction of a link bridge connecting Egan and Ayobo communities, said he was fulfilled that his administration had delivered on its promise to run a government of inclusion that would leave no resident and area of the state behind.

“When our administration came into office, one of our cardinal promises was a government of inclusion.

“We were committed to a government where nobody, community or people will be left behind.

“As a result, we were determined to address the challenges of gross infrastructural deficit, flooding and erosion which the people around this senatorial district have lived with for some time now,” he said.

He said that in constructing the road, the State Government took cognizance of the need to make commuting stress-free for pedestrians and motorists with wider roads and walkways, tackling flooding by providing adequate and covered drains, and street lights.

The governor expressed optimism that the roads constructed along the corridor would go a long way to create direct and indirect employment, increase connectivity and upscale economic activity in the community and its environs.

While imploring community and religious leaders as well as the people of Igando and Ikotun to guard the infrastructure jealously, he thanked Lagosians for their prayers and support, particularly in the discharge of their civic responsibility through payment of taxes.

“I believe strongly that our state is on a positive growth trajectory and I urge you to give the next administration the same unflinching support you gave us as we work together in transforming our State to the Lagos of our dreams,”he said.

The governor also unveiled the 500-seater capacity Igando Theatre, saying the development was in accordance with his administration’s promise to create a new economy around tourism, hospitality, entertainment and sports.

He said it was gratifying to note that a solid and long term foundation had been effectively laid to support a sustainable tourism and entertainment-driven economy.

Ambode said with the unveiling, lovers of live theatre and the arts would henceforth experience spectacular fun.

The governor said the State Government was providing key infrastructure to support growth as exemplified by the theatre.

He said the theatre, aside providing a platform for performances which would in turn bring revenue to artistes and entertainers, would also go a long way to create opportunities for the tourism and hospitality sectors, and the ripple effect would ultimately touch every aspect of the host communities.

“There is no state in the country that attracts visitors and new comers on daily basis as Lagos does. With our population, we have a large market for every sector.

“After the hustle and bustle of the day, people crave for entertainment and leisure. These theatres are built to provide for this need as well as creating jobs,” the governor said.

In a goodwill message, Chairman of Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area, Mrs Morenike Adesina-Williams, commended Gov. Ambode for the projects executed in the area.

ALSO READ: Buhari's 2nd term inauguration will be low-key, Lai Mohammed announces

She said they would go a long way in enhancing the socio-economic development within the axis and the state in general.

On his part, Onigando of Igando, Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi said the unveiling of the theatre was an emotional moment for him, considering that Ambode would be exiting office soon.

He prayed that God would continue to bless and order the governor’s steps.