Al-Makura, who spoke with State House correspondents on Friday at the Presidential Villa, said that Adamu’s appointment was based on his professional track record.

“On behalf of myself, government and people of Nasarawa State, I will like to sincerely thank Mr President for considering a citizen of Nasarawa State worthy of occupying this important position of the I-G of the Nigeria Police.

“I congratulate him and I believe that the appointment is based on his capacity and professional pedigree.

“Adamu is someone I have known right from childhood in Lafia and all his life in the police force; he has exhibited tremendous amount of professionalism and commitment to his responsibilities.

“ I believe that he will bring excellence that he has gathered over time to ensure that he puts the police in the right state and also give this nation a proper and most professional leadership of the police for everyone to be happy with the police.’’

He said that the new I-G had a substantial burden on his shoulders as within the next one month, he would embark on a difficult exercise.

The governor said, however, that his consolation lied in the fact that Adamu was someone whose commitment and loyalty to service was not in question.

He said he believed Adamu would bring to bear this perigee to ensure that he put the professional focus of his job to satisfy all and sundry, both the government, opposition, and all ordinary men.

According to him, the acting I-G should make sure that whatever decision he took would be in the best interest everybody and everybody would be convinced.

Al-Makura said he had no doubt that the acting I-G would be a pride to Nigeria.

On the issue of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state, the governor said that he was passionate about IDPs because these were distressed people.

He said that the issue of IDPs in the state was vanishing because the state government had given them the necessary things they needed to ensure their welfare.

“At the same time, ensure that their places of aboard are being given all the necessary security and conveniences for them to return.

“Only about three months ago, we escorted virtually all of them with tremendous amount of foodstuff and all kinds of provisions.

“ As I speak with you now, we have no IDPs, they have all gone back to their home state with all the necessary comfort and security they deserved, to remain in peace.

“Asides that, we have now embarked on rigorous and vigorous implementation of ranching that is officially fast-track by the government in collaboration with the Office of the Vice President.

“I assure you, with that in place, the issue of IDPs in Nasarawa State will be a thing of the past.’’

He said that the state had been able to accommodate most of the herdsmen that were dislodged away from Benue state and we had been able to accommodate them.

According to him, there has not been any farmers/herdsmen crisis because of the influx of such herdsmen.

“What is the magic? it is the community based conflict resolution mechanism and we have decided to accommodate them as people who are bonafide and also made arrangement where there will be interface between the farmers and the herdsmen to the extent that we now have a very comfortable relationship.

“I can assure you Nasarawa state will remain peaceful for as long as this mechanism exists,’’ he said.