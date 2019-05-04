Agbo was selected as a first class traditional ruler of Keana chiefdom by kingmakers in August 2016 following the death of the Late Osana Emmanuel Elayo in May 2016.

While performing the official installation and presentation of staff of office to the new first class chief, Al-Makura, urged him to galvernise his subjects on the path of peace.

He called on the newly installed chief to use his office to promote socio-economic development of Keana Local Government Area and the state in general.

“As a custodian of the tradition, custom, heritage and, indeed, the conscience of the people, it is our conviction that the Osana of Keana will bring to bear his wealth of experience.

“We urge you to use your wealth of experience to complement government efforts toward the maintenance of peace and harmonious coexistence in the chiefdom.

“The coming on board of the Osana of Keana will further enhance the roles played by our traditional rulers in accelerating the rapid socio-economic development of the society,” Al-Makura said.

The Governor reiterated his administration’s commitment toward the completion of all on-going projects in Keana Local Government Area, especially the road network within Keana town and the Keana-Giza-Kadarko road among others.

He, therefore, called on the people of the area to reciprocate government’s gesture by ensuring peace and harmonious co-existence.

In his remark, the newly installed Osana lauded the developmental strides of the governor in Keana and the state in general.

He commended those that contested the position with him and pledged to carry everyone along to ensure rapid development of the chiefdom.

Agbo pledged to uphold the culture and tradition of the people of Keana with emphasis on the promotion of peace and harmony.

According to him, Keana is an agrarian community that requires peace for the economy to thrive.

He, therefore, called on the people, especially the youth to shun vices and other tendencies capable of breaching the already existing peace in the area.