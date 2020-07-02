Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the wife of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

This is coming two days after her husband announced that he had contracted the virus and had gone on self-isolation.

According to SaharaReporters, a source in the state government disclosed that Mrs Akeredolu and some of her security aides tested positive and have been advised to self-isolate.

The source said, “Unfortunately, her (Mrs Akeredolu) result came back positive with some of her aides today.

“Health officials have advised them to quickly go on isolation and I am sure they have taken the advice.

“So, for now, we don’t expect the governor and his wife to be seen in public places because we are in danger with the rising cases in the state.”

On Thursday, July 2, 2020, Ondo State’s Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro, died of suspected coronavirus-related complications.

The 65-year-old died at the state’s infectious disease hospital, where he was receiving treatment.

As of Wednesday, July 1, 2020, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ondo State was 325.