Mr Donald Ojogo, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, said this in a statement on Thursday in Akure.

Ojogo explained that the governor willingly offered to be tested on Wednesday after one of his earlier contacts was confirmed positive to the virus.

“This is to officially announce to all residents of the state and indeed the world that the result of the test carried out on the governor is out. It is negative.

“Akeredolu encourages all to continue to be vigilant and adhere strictly to all regulations put in place to see this debilitating pandemic.

“Ondo State shall remain safe throughout this trying period,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Akeredolu on Monday cancelled all official engagements including courtesy visits to his office for 14 days.