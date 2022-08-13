RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Akeredolu to declare Araromi Seaside as Tourists Zone

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, said the Araromi Seaside in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government area (LGA) would attract global attention to the state as a tourist centre.

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [Maxwell]
Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [Maxwell]

He said that the huge potentials of the State in tourism would no longer be left untapped, adding that the declaration would attract global attention to the state.

Akeredolu said that the development would be in partnership with La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort Ltd.

He said that it would replicate the success stories of Tourism, particularly in Dubai, in the Sunshine State.

“We have reached an agreement to declare our waterfronts or shores, where we have a lot of advantage in the country, a Tourism zone,” he said.

Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, Chairman, La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort Ltd., said that the declaration would create jobs and drive revenue generation in the state.

Akinboboye said the declaration would provide a platform for the present and future generation to enjoy tourism to the fullest.

He said the natural tourist endowment of Sunshine State would be explored for the benefits of not only Nigerians, but the global community for the economic prosperity of the state.

“I am sure you are aware that there is 840 Kilometres of beachfront in Nigeria across six states in which Ondo state has the longest with almost 200 kilometers of it.

“The entire Dubai has a total of 70 kilometers of beachfront; they welcome over 15.9 million visitors every year.

“Just imagine if they spend a thousand dollars, multiply by 15.9 million people, that is what Mr Governor wants to replicate, to bring the entire world here,” he said.

Akinboboye said it would attract huge employment opportunities, adding that the state had several attractions of aquatic zone.

“We have the richest ocean because of limited operations of trollers, so our sea is extremely rich with different species of fish, prawns and the entire tourism activity that we believe very strongly will not only attract just Nigerians, but Africans in Diaspora.

“A declaration like this will attract the world to that area for business opportunities. With this declaration, we in the state would have built a homogenous platform for tomorrow's people.

“The platform we are standing on today was built by yesterday’s people. Mr Governor has begun the process of the platform for tomorrow’s people,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Akeredolu to declare Araromi Seaside as Tourists Zone

Gov Akeredolu to declare Araromi Seaside as Tourists Zone

Disregard strike threat by South-East faction, oil marketers tell Nigerians

Disregard strike threat by South-East faction, oil marketers tell Nigerians

Artisanal miners contaminating Osun river, Gani Adams raises alarm

Artisanal miners contaminating Osun river, Gani Adams raises alarm

Corruption, more infectious than COVID-19, says DVC

Corruption, more infectious than COVID-19, says DVC

Governor Umahi approves demolition of 65 houses at landslide site

Governor Umahi approves demolition of 65 houses at landslide site

Zamfara donates 100 bags of rice, money to banditry victims

Zamfara donates 100 bags of rice, money to banditry victims

Labour Party counters Pat Utomi, denies appointing Okadigbo as spokesperson

Labour Party counters Pat Utomi, denies appointing Okadigbo as spokesperson

We didn't ask you to borrow money to pay us - ASUU replies FG

We didn't ask you to borrow money to pay us - ASUU replies FG

Police fire officer for searching commuter's phone in viral video

Police fire officer for searching commuter's phone in viral video

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter-Punch]

Buhari sends new message to Biafra, Yoruba Nation agitators

WAEC reverses No NIN, No Exam policy for 2022 WASSE (SolaceBase)

BREAKING: WAEC releases 2022 WASSCE results

Gunmen in Plateau (LindaIkeji)

Gunmen abduct Indians, kill police officers in Kogi

Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor [Tolani Alli]

CDS Irabor says those behind Owo attack have been arrested