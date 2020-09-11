The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Akeredolu spoke during an on the spot assessment visit to the scene of the incident at the INEC office in Akure.

“The unfortunate occurrence is disheartening and unwholesome. However, we want to assure INEC of our support as a government.

“I hope that the well-intended desire of the State Government to assist the electoral body at assuaging the effects of the incident will not be termed as compromising the integrity of INEC,” he said

Responding, Mr Rufus Akeju, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), who appreciated the governor for his visit, said that the cause of the fire would be investigated.

He assured that the damage caused by the inferno was not so severe as to contemplate a postponement of the Oct. 10 governorship poll in the state.

“However, it is quite saddening that there was nothing to salvage in any of the two 40 feet containers that housed the smart card readers,” Akeju said.