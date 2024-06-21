Aiyedatiwa to challenge court ruling nullifying Akeredolu's creation of 33 LCDAs

The government’s reaction is contained in a statement by the Attorney General of Ondo State, Kayode Ajulo SAN, made available to newsmen on Friday in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice A.O Adebusuoye, of the state High Court had in a judgment on Thursday described the creation of the LCDAs as unlawful.

The court said it was illegal for a governor to sign a law outside the State. The court said that the Local Government Creation Law 2023 signed by the late Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu in Ibadan was unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

The statement said the government has taken cognisance of Ondo State High Court’s judgment and had requested a Certified True Copy of it.

Ajulo said after it was studied and analysed, a legal opinion would be presented to the state government.

“Subsequently, all necessary measures, in accordance with our laws, will be taken to safeguard the interests of our citizens, foster peaceful coexistence, and uphold the rule of law.