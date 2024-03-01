Gov Aiyedatiwa swears in 6 new commissioners, 8 special advisers

He also urged the new Head of Service, Bayo Philip, and cabinet members to be good ambassadors and to hold their offices in public trust in the delivery of good governance to the people of the state.

The governor, who spoke at the swearing-in of six commissioners and eight special advisers in Akure, urged the appointees to provide the required leadership for the entire public service and see their appointment as a call to service.

“As commissioners and special advisers, you are coming on board at a very critical time. It, therefore, behoves you to come up with creative ideas and policies geared towards alleviating the sufferings of our people.

“We cannot afford to fail in this regard. This time requires us as political leaders to lead by example and be prepared to make necessary sacrifices by shunning ostentatious lifestyles.

“Let me use this medium to plead with our people not to mount undue pressure on the new appointees. We should let them perform their duties without let, hindrance or distraction,” he said.

The new head of service was also inaugurated at the ceremony. The commissioners sworn in are; Emmanuel Igbasan, Engr Razaq Obe, Omowumi Isaac, Kayode Ajulo, Akinwumi Sowore, and Oyeniyi Oseni.

The Special Advisers are; Olugbenga Omole, Olamide Falana, Hon Alabi Johnson, Summy Smart-Francis, Olawunmi Ilawole, Pastor Babalola Ayoade, Abdulganiy Muhammed and Prof. Simidele Odimayo.

Earlier in his remarks, the new Head of Service, Bayo Philip, called on the state workers to rededicate their service to the civil service as his tenure would not tolerate lateness, or laxity to work and would encourage promotion based on merit.

