Gov Aiyedatiwa signs Ondo's ₦395bn 2024 budget into law

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said the budget would address the issue of climate change, and promote a clean and sustainable environment, rural development and food security.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa [NAN]
Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aiyedatiwa had presented the 2024 budget estimate of N384 billion, christened “Budget of Economic Resilience” to the State House of Assembly.

Aiyedatiwa, in his speech at the budget signing ceremony in Akure, said that the Appropriation bill was signed after extensive deliberation and interface with other organs of government and all Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs)

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the budget comprises capital expenditure of N222.99 billion, representing 56.23 per cent and recurrent expenditure of N172.26 billion, representing 43.77 per cent

Aiyedatiwa, who said the budget focused on human capital development, appreciated the Speaker and other lawmakers for the detailed scrutiny and prompt passage of the bill.

He added that the budget made provisions for the completion of ongoing legacy infrastructural projects of late Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu.

“The executive arm of government will put its shoulder to the wheel to implement the 2024 budget with the required probity and transparency it deserves.

“In pursuit of this, the 2024 budget details will be made available on the Ondo State portal www.ondobudget.org, for access and monitoring.

“As we keep implementing people-centred projects and programmes in line with our REDEEMED Agenda, we will continue to improve on our revenue drive while cutting down on our recurrent costs in view of the prevailing economic realities.

“I wish to therefore solicit for the continuous understanding and cooperation of our people, to understand the temporary pains occasioned by the recent petrol subsidy removal.

“This administration would continue to put measures in place to cushion the effects until we are able to weather through the storm, hopefully, shortly,” he said.

NAN reports that a minute silence was held in honour of late former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who died on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, appreciated the Assembly for doing due diligence and ensuring that all the MDAs participated actively in the process.

