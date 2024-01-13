ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Aiyedatiwa orders road contractors back to sites

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aiyedatiwa assured of timely payment for jobs done by contractors and expressed readiness to ensure that the needed resources are made available on time to encourage them.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa [NAN]
Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa gave the directive at a meeting between the contractors and the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, headed by the Permanent Secretary, Allen Idowu.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, in Akure on Saturday, said Aiyedatiwa also approved the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of 60km of roads across the state within the next three months.

The governor promised that all ongoing infrastructural projects in the state would be completed as scheduled.

He directed the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to mobilise contractors back to sites to speed up work on the projects for early completion.

He expressed the determination of his administration to hit the ground running with the implementation of policies and programmes of government as stated in the budget.



The permanent secretary in the ministry said the contractors were ready to meet the deadline set by the governor, adding that officials of the ministry had been mobilised to play their parts.



