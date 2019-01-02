Ahmed made the appeal in Ilorin on Wednesday through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Dr. Muyideen Akorede.

The two communities have had long-drawn boundary dispute, leading to occasional violent clashes between the communities.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the nation’s apex court on December 14, 2018, affirmed its decision of December 10, 1973 that the disputed parcel of land at the boundary between the two communities belonged to Erin-Ile.

The judgment would lead to the forfeiture of the land on which the ultra-modern Offa Descendants Union Secretariat, Avalon Hotels and some Federal Government’s institutions, including the Federal Polytechnic, Offa and PHCN substation, among other structures, were sited.

The governor further urged the communities to refrain from publishing or circulating unauthorized interpretations of the latest judgment.

He gave assurance that the state government would employ dialogue as a means of finding an amicable and sustainable solution to the dispute.

He also promised that the government would continue to take measures that would guarantee the welfare and security of lives and property of the entire citizenry.

He said that consultations were ongoing between the government and some prominent leaders of the two communities on how best to resolve the issue beyond the court judgment.

The governor therefore urged the people not to panic but go about their lawful activities without any fear of molestation.

He described Erin-Ile and Offa as peace loving, age-long neighbours, who shared a commitment toward developing their areas in an atmosphere of mutual trust and peaceful co-existence.

He promised that his administration would leave no stone unturned in its efforts to ensure that peace and harmony prevailed in the area.