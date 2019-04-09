Speaking at the inauguration, Ahmed thanked Kwarans for their unprecedented support for his government throughout his two terms.

The governor also solicited support and understanding for the incoming administration toward achieving further sustainable growth and development for the state.

Ahmed urged the committee to ensure full liaison with all officially assigned representatives of the incoming administration for the appropriate briefing to provide a solid footing for the new government.

The governor admonished members of the committee to bring the sterling qualities that recommended their appointment to bear in the discharge of the onerous responsibilities.

According to him, it is in the spirit of strong belief in democratic ethos and practice that the government designed the programme to pave the way for the smooth and successful hand-over to the new government in the state.

Ahmed maintained that his administration was leaving Kwara better than it met it as the government was bequeathing to it a legacy of service, peace and good governance.

The terms of reference of the committee, according to the governor, included putting in place all necessary machinery for the smooth take-off of the in-coming administration.

Responding, the Chairman of Transition Implementation Committee and Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold, thanked the governor for counting them worthy of the assignment.

ALSO READ: Atiku reportedly hires U.S lobbyists who will pressure Trump not to recognize Buhari as President

He promised that the committee would handle the assignment with utmost seriousness with a view to ensuring the smooth take off of the incoming administration.