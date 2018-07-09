Pulse.ng logo
Gov Ahmed clears June salaries despite FAAC deadlock

In Kwara State government clears June salaries

Kwara State govt commences payment of June salaries in spite of delays from Abuja.

  • Published:
Gov Ahmed clears June salaries despite FAAC deadlock play Govs Aregbesola and Ahmed of Osun and Kwara State respectively (Osun state government)

The Kwara State government commenced payment of June salaries despite the deadlocked Federal Accounts Allocation Committee(FAAC) meeting over disputed payments into the federation purse.

State governments are often due a monthly percentage from the federal coffers and most States rely on this money to offset salaries due to civil servants.

Monthly allocations to federal, state and local governments are only released following successful FAAC meetings.

Alhaji Demola Banu, Commissioner for Finance in Kwara said the salary payments will continue on Monday.

Thanks for the patience

Banu expressed optimism that the deadlock which has delayed June salaries  across the 36 states, as well as at local and federal levels, will be resolved this week, and added that the state government sourced the money from alternative sources to pay its workers in the interest of their welfare.

He commended state and local government workers for their patience over the late salaries, stressing that all hands are on deck to resolve the differences which led to the  delayed release of monthly revenue to all tiers of government in the country.

Crude oil accounts for a chunk of Nigeria's earnings. Most States in the federation primarily live off what is shared monthly from crude oil earnings. 

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is a News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

