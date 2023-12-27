ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Adeleke wanted to be a musician, not a politician

Nurudeen Shotayo

Adeleke spoke of his musical talent, which he claimed he passed on to his nephew and son - Davido and B-Red.

Davido dancing with his uncle and Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke
Davido dancing with his uncle and Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke

Recommended articles

Adeleke earned the sobriquet of the ‘Dancing Governor’ due to his energetic dance displays in public, many of which gained virality on social media.

The Governor is often berated by his political opponents due to his bright and bubbly personality.

His penchant for dancing became a topical issue during his governorship campaigns, with critics labelling him unfit for the serious task of governance, even though his supporters believed such a trait showed that he would be socially accessible by all.

ADVERTISEMENT

During an interview on ARISE TV on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the 63-year-old politician spoke of his obsession with dancing and how his father thwarted his childhood dream of becoming an artist.

Actually, I was supposed to be a musician right away. But my father, when we were growing up in the sixties, didn’t allow it," he said.

The governor may have failed to turn out as a musician, but he believed he succeeded in passing on the talent to his son, B-Red - a Nigerian music star.

Adeleke also claimed to have bequeathed his musical ingenuity to his uncle and Afrobeats megastar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

"They didn’t believe that somebody should go and do music. They just wanted you to go to school. So he discouraged me. But I know that I have that talent. It’s the talent I passed on to my nephew and my son.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you play music now, I don’t know how I would just start dancing. My body would just start moving without knowing it.

“I got to America in 1981. The name of my school that time in Alabama was Jacksonville State University. It was in the countryside. At that time, the school was having their anniversary, a lot of activities were happening there. So I picked the dancing part. So, after the stages, we got to the finals.

“So to cut the long story short, I won. I remember vividly, the president of our school was trying to pronounce my name – Ademola Adeleke – he called me Jackson. And at that time Michael Jackson was reigning. So that’s how I got the name Jackson,” he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Adeleke wanted to be a musician, not a politician

Gov Adeleke wanted to be a musician, not a politician

The world should prepare for next pandemic - UN chief

The world should prepare for next pandemic - UN chief

Gov Aiyedatiwa declares 3-day mourning period over Akeredolu’s death

Gov Aiyedatiwa declares 3-day mourning period over Akeredolu’s death

15 million people to watch Calabar carnival live

15 million people to watch Calabar carnival live

Nigeria is being re-engineered for prosperity of all - Tinubu

Nigeria is being re-engineered for prosperity of all - Tinubu

VP Shettima inaugurates redesigned Kano Governor’s office complex

VP Shettima inaugurates redesigned Kano Governor’s office complex

Aiyedatiwa makes new appointments hours after swearing-in as Ondo governor

Aiyedatiwa makes new appointments hours after swearing-in as Ondo governor

Laundry operator working with suspected kidnap gang arrested in Calabar

Laundry operator working with suspected kidnap gang arrested in Calabar

Corrupt immigration officers to face dismissal, Comptroller warns

Corrupt immigration officers to face dismissal, Comptroller warns

Pulse Sports

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United confirm sale of 25% of club shares to Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Super Eagles playmaker Alex Iwobi unveils special holiday giveaway for fans

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Nigeria Labour Congress urges FG to tackle cash crunch, avert hardships for citizens

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State (Dailyfocus News)

Nasarawa Assembly cautions against sabotaging Gov Sule’s education plans

President Bola Tinubu [BusinessDay]

President Tinubu seeks Senate’s confirmation of 11 Supreme Court justices

Rufus Giwa polytechnic non-teaching staff protest over 11 months unpaid salaries

Rufus Giwa polytechnic non-teaching staff protest over 11 months unpaid salaries