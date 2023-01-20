ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Adeleke issues directive on how to be addressed

Bayo Wahab

date 2023-01-20

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.
The governor in a circular released on Thursday, January 19, 2023, said he would like to be officially addressed as Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.

The circular issued by the Office of the State Head of Service conveying the information was addressed to the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff, the Chairmen of Statutory Commissions/Parastatals/Boards, the Permanent Secretaries, the Heads of Non-Ministerial Agencies, the Heads of Tertiary Institutions, and the Heads of Local Government Administration in the state.

The notice stated that “Heads of the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the state government had not been consistent while addressing Mr Governor.

“For uniformity, Mr Governor has directed that he should be addressed as Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.”

Meanwhile, the former governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are challenging the election victory of Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but Adeleke believed that nothing would derail the people’s mandate.

He recently said, “We are aware that Oyetola and his gang are looking for all possible means to buy their way. We have trust in the integrity of our jurists who are handling the tribunal case. They are men and women of impeccable character.

“The people of Osun have spoken on July 16, 2022. Nothing can change what they have stamped with their votes. I want to implore the people of Osun central senatorial district to vote massively for our candidates, come February 25 and March 11, 2023.

The governor assured the people of the state that the judiciary is for the people and that nothing can change the people’s mandate.

