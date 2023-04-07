The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Adeleke felicitates Christians on Easter celebration

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor reiterated his commitment to the welfare of the people of Osun state.

Governor Ademola Adeleke.
Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Recommended articles

Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed, on Friday in Osogbo, said that Easter impressed on humanity the unquantifiable power of love.

The governor urged Christian faithful to let the valuable lessons of Jesus’ sacrifice reflect on them all the time.

Adeleke also charged them to hold to the message of love and compassion, which are the basis of the Easter celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that with love, “we will not only enjoy a peaceful society, but also make the right progress”.

“Easter is a classical example of the power of love.

“Jesus Christ, as we are made to know, gave up himself to save mankind from the consequences of their transgressions.

“Beyond the celebration that comes with the moment, it is also a reminder of how love can save, and why we must imbibe the culture of selfless service to humanity as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

“Let’s be concerned about the good of each other and show tolerance irrespective of our differences”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor reiterated his commitment to the welfare of the people of the state, assuring civil servants of fulfilling promises made to them on improving their welfare conditions.

He said his administration would ensure the cash backing of promotions done by his predecessor, adding that the leadership of the public service were working hard to conclude the computations across the Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“I am aware that the ongoing computation and harmonisation of lists from the various services are almost completed.

“My administration remains committed to our promise to clear all indebtedness in phases as announced in the circular by the Head of Service in January”, he said.

Adeleke also assured people of the state of his administration’s readiness to ensure that resources truly serve the citizenry.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said his administration was intensifying efforts to block all leakages in the state’s finance and give priority to the areas of needs of people across the grassroots and urban centres.

“I thank the people of Osun state for their enduring support. Be rest assured that I am wholly committed to the delivery of good governance.

”With your support, we will take this state to a greater height,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Moghalu apologises for passing 'harsh judgement' on Obidients over Soyinka criticism

Moghalu apologises for passing 'harsh judgement' on Obidients over Soyinka criticism

Gov Adeleke felicitates Christians on Easter celebration

Gov Adeleke felicitates Christians on Easter celebration

Adebutu drags INEC, Abiodun before tribunal over Ogun governorship election

Adebutu drags INEC, Abiodun before tribunal over Ogun governorship election

Customs warns Nigerians against fake online recruitment notice

Customs warns Nigerians against fake online recruitment notice

NAHCON pegs 2023 Hajj fares at ₦2.8m per pilgrim

NAHCON pegs 2023 Hajj fares at ₦2.8m per pilgrim

Imo to conduct council elections soon, says Commissioner

Imo to conduct council elections soon, says Commissioner

Wole Soyinka challenges Datti Baba-Ahmed to live debate on Channels TV

Wole Soyinka challenges Datti Baba-Ahmed to live debate on Channels TV

Wole Soyinka writes to Obidients

Wole Soyinka writes to Obidients

'Petty, bitter' – Keyamo blasts Chimamanda over letter to President Biden

'Petty, bitter' – Keyamo blasts Chimamanda over letter to President Biden

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday

Moses Jitoboh, former Aides-De-Camp (ADC) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. (Thesun)

EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Jonathan’s ADC’s cash in 7 banks

Nigerian-medical-doctor [Daily Post]

Bill to keep Nigerian doctors in the country passes second reading