ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adeleke distributes 31 tractors, farm inputs to Osun farmers, promises ₦8bn more

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeleke also said that the state government was committing another ₦8 billion for the acquisition of tractors and farm clearing equipment within the context of due process.

Adeleke distributes 31 tractors, farm inputs to Osun farmers, promises ₦8bn more
Adeleke distributes 31 tractors, farm inputs to Osun farmers, promises ₦8bn more

Recommended articles

In his remarks at the programme in Aisu town, Ede on Friday, Adeleke said that his administration would continue to provide all necessary infrastructure and resources to enhance agricultural production and ensure food security for the people.

Today, we are distributing 6,000 herbicides, 80,000 cashew seedlings, 8,000 cassava cuttings, 8,000 various vegetable seeds.

“We are also distributing 500 bags of lime to our farmers, women's associations, people living with disabilities and government schools with large farmlands.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are equally unveiling 31 newly purchased tractors with full implements for the use of our farmers in the state, which is the first phase of this project.

“These tractors will be released to farmers cooperative societies and associations after all necessary administrative procedures have been concluded.

“This is also in line with the promise made to our resourceful youthful population during the last End Bad Governance protest,” he said.

Adeleke also said that the state government was committing another ₦8 billion for the acquisition of tractors and farm clearing equipment within the context of due process.

He said that all ₦2 billion worth of farm inputs support would also be provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor also said that in the less than two years of this administration, he had effectively touched every aspect of the 5-Point Action plan he set out to achieve at the inception.

“At the inception of this administration, we crafted our policy objectives and also fashioned an agenda towards their realisation which was tagged the 5-Point Action plan.

“We set out the objectives to include the welfare of workers, financial inclusion, localisation, people-centred infrastructure upgrade, as well as social sector upliftment and agro-industrialisation.

“No leader with a conscience would be happy that his people are struggling to make ends meet and feed their families.

“We have set our targets at this critical sector and we are ready to make the required investments in this regard”, he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NNPCL, FIRST E&P launch transformative school renovation initiative for displaced Bauchi children

NNPCL, FIRST E&P launch transformative school renovation initiative for displaced Bauchi children

Court orders INEC to recognise Chris Imumolen as Accord Party chairman

Court orders INEC to recognise Chris Imumolen as Accord Party chairman

I'm not worried about being arrested in Mongolia next week - Putin

I'm not worried about being arrested in Mongolia next week - Putin

Troops end 9 Kaduna terrorists after intense gun duel, seize automatic weapons

Troops end 9 Kaduna terrorists after intense gun duel, seize automatic weapons

Kagame dismisses over 200 soldiers from Rwandan army with no reason given

Kagame dismisses over 200 soldiers from Rwandan army with no reason given

Adeleke distributes 31 tractors, farm inputs to Osun farmers, promises ₦8bn more

Adeleke distributes 31 tractors, farm inputs to Osun farmers, promises ₦8bn more

'Modern-day Nostradamus' - Reps lauds Gbajabiamila's impact on 10th assembly

'Modern-day Nostradamus' - Reps lauds Gbajabiamila's impact on 10th assembly

Edo 2024: Ighodalo begins campaign as FCT contingent mobilises over 5,000 voters

Edo 2024: Ighodalo begins campaign as FCT contingent mobilises over 5,000 voters

Rep criticises tech policy fatigue, calls for better implementation, youth education

Rep criticises tech policy fatigue, calls for better implementation, youth education

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dave Umahi, Nigeria's Minister of Works.

Umahi says FG needs over ₦16trn to complete inherited road projects

Aliko Dangote [Getty Images]

Benue youths back Dangote as cement empire faces new threats

Nigeria Data Protection Sector [LinkedIn]

₦555m fine: Nigerian bank responds to data breach allegation

A stream of children wait in line during a food distribution at a feeding centre. [Getty Images]

FG announces plan to relaunch school feeding programme