Gov Adeleke disburses over ₦588m to the poor in Osun State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said the objective of the cash intervention was to provide relief for the most poor and vulnerable population in the state.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]
Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]

Adeleke was represented at the event by the State Head of Service, Ayanleye Aina.

The governor said the beneficiaries were from the State Social Register for Poor and Vulnerable Households that were in the State Operation Coordinating Unit, National Social Safety Net Project in the state Ministry of Economic Planning, Budget and Development.

He said the administration had invested in the social protection sector, developing and implementing several high-level social security strategies to reduce poverty, unemployment and low productivity, amongst others.

“In pursuance of that promise, the State Government of Osun under my watch, in collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the State Operation Coordinating Unit (SOCU), National Social Safety Net Project, supervised by the Ministry of Economic Planning, Budget and Development today launched this disbursement to the poor in the state.

“Each beneficiary was supported with a sum of between 25,000 and 30,000 only.

“Among the 19,720 beneficiaries, 10,390 of them with existing bank accounts have had access to withdraw and utilise their money.

“Also, I have given approval that the remaining 9,330 beneficiaries be given their debit cards.

“These people are poor people without account numbers and with this distribution, it becomes an achievement that is in tandem with the financial inclusion policy of the Federal Government,’’ he said.

According to him, from the foregoing, at least 60,000 people are going to receive their ATM cards or bank accounts which were facilitated through this program.

“The smart cards can be useful for further interventions and private use,” the governor said.

Adeleke said his administration’s Five Point Agenda had social investment as the core of its focus.

He noted that the policies cut across health, education, agriculture, youth, women, children development and special needs.

“During our electioneering, we promise that we shall not abandon them. We assure you that we shall institutionalise an all-inclusive and well-coordinated social protection policy that will provide a life support system for the poor and vulnerable.

“This support system shall aim to reduce the income gap between the haves and the haves-not in our dear state,” Adeleke said.

