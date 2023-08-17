ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Adeleke begins second free medical outreach in Ilesa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Adeleke stated that the outreach would take place in six centres across the zone with two from each senatorial district in order to reduced the economic burden of Osun citizens.

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]
Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Recommended articles

Th News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first phase of the outreach was held between February and April with about 22,000 citizens benefitting from surgeries and medical care.

Adeleke said the outreach would take place in six centres across the zone with two from each senatorial district in order to reduced the economic burden of Osun citizens. He said that his Commissioner for Health had been directed to work out plans to make the outreach a regular feature of his administration .

” I take this opportunity to direct the Commissioner for Health to work out a plan to make this outreach a regular feature of this administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

” The Ministry should create a holistic agenda in this respect. The programme should be mainstreamed across state health institutions,” Adeleke said.

According to him, the implementation of the directive will make the outreach more sustainable, more inclusive and expand the scope of benefit. Adeleke urged the commissioner, special advisers, the boards and the management of the state health institutions to integrate the private sector in the expanded programmes.

”This will expand funding capacity and eventually deepen the delivery capacity of stakeholders.

The governor praised members of the committee and health workers under the leadership of Prof. Peter Olaitan for their sacrifices in the call to duty. Adeleke, however , used the avenue to thank all party faithful for their presence and also sought the continuous support of Osun citizens.

The Commissioner for Health, Mr Jola Akintayo, praised the governor for the outreach with the believe that such initiative would reduce the health challenges faced by majority of the citizens in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akintayo called for more support from stakeholders to make the governor’s effort fruitful in alleviating the medical challenges of citizens. NAN reports that the event witnessed the presence of officials from the Ministry of Health and Osun Teaching Hospital Board and other health agencies.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nasarawa Govt to vaccinate young girls against cervical, breast cancers

Nasarawa Govt to vaccinate young girls against cervical, breast cancers

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

36 military officers die in Niger state

36 military officers die in Niger state

Tinubu assures digital adoption across govt for Nigeria’s socio-economic progress

Tinubu assures digital adoption across govt for Nigeria’s socio-economic progress

Tinubu's women ministers and their portfolios

Tinubu's women ministers and their portfolios

Court strikes out charges of illegal arm possession against Emefiele

Court strikes out charges of illegal arm possession against Emefiele

Kaduna Govt pledges to allocate 15% of budget to healthcare

Kaduna Govt pledges to allocate 15% of budget to healthcare

Seplat’s capsised rig, 92 personnel safe, rescue operations ongoing – NUPRC

Seplat’s capsised rig, 92 personnel safe, rescue operations ongoing – NUPRC

Remi Tinubu says FG cannot solve all Nigerians' problems

Remi Tinubu says FG cannot solve all Nigerians' problems

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE