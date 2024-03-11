ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Adeleke appoints Makinde as new Owa of Igbajo in Boluwaduro LGA

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor tasked the new Owa of Igbajo to heal the wounds of the selection process by ensuring inclusive traditional governance.

Newly appointed Owa of Igbajo - Prince Ademola Makinde [Punch Newspapers]
Newly appointed Owa of Igbajo - Prince Ademola Makinde [Punch Newspapers]

This is contained in a statement by Kolapo Alimi, the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, on Monday in Osogbo. Alimi said that Makinde’s the nomination as forwarded by the Boluwaduro Local government was approved in line with due process, chieftaincy law and tradition.

He said the kingmakers had earlier approved Makinde in line with chieftaincy laws and tradition. According to him, Gov. Ademola Adeleke at the Executive Council Meeting tasked the new Owa of Igbajo to heal the wounds of the selection process by ensuring inclusive traditional governance.

“I congratulate the new Owa of Igbajo. I urge him to embark on reconciliation and restore the dignity and integrity of the traditional institution,” he said.

Makinde, born on October 1, 1964, is the Director of Finance, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory (NUPRC).

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the state government on had on Jan. 19 nullified the selection and installation of Gboyega Famodun, a former state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, as the traditional ruler of Igbajo over alleged irregularities.

A statement by the state government said the decision was contained in a White Paper report submitted by the committee set up on chieftaincy matters.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov Adeleke appoints Makinde as new Owa of Igbajo in Boluwaduro LGA

