Gov. Abiodun to launch Ogun Health Insurance Scheme

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, will launch the Basic Health Provision Fund and the Health Insurance Scheme in the state on Thursday.

Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]
Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]

This indication is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kunle Somorin, on Wednesday in Abeokuta.

It said that the programme would be flagged off at the June 12 at the State Cultural Centre.

According to the statement, the implementation of the scheme would begin with the vulnerable groups, including Children, nursing mothers, the aged and physically challenged.

“The present administration in Ogun, having understood the prevailing economic constraints in the country, is aligning with the global and national agenda.

”This is for the pursuance of the goal of Universal Health Coverage by the year 2025, thereby establishing the Ogun State Health Insurance Scheme.

“The Ogun State Health Insurance Agency will be responsible for mobilizing financial resources for the scheme, pooling of risks, purchase of health care services for the beneficiaries and performing general oversight functions, the statement read in parts."

It further noted that the basic benefit package of the scheme would cut across both preventive and curative health services.

“We have taken into cognisance the prevailing local morbidity and mortality profile, including pre- and post-natal care, as well as normal delivery.

“Beneficiaries of the insurance scheme will be able to access basic healthcare in primary, secondary and tertiary facilities,” it added.

