ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Abiodun threatens to shut down banks rejecting old naira notes in Ogun

Bayo Wahab

The governor urges the people of the state to remain calm, saying his government is working to bring the situation under control.

Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter/@dapoabiodun]
Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter/@dapoabiodun]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The governor issued the warning on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, following reports that some banks were rejecting the old notes from their customers after the February 10 deadline announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

While addressing traders at Itoku Kampala market in Abeokuta, Abiodun condemned the action of the banks, saying if the new notes are not available, they must accept the old ones to ease the suffering of the people.

He, therefore, urged the people to remain calm, saying his government is working to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has insisted that the February 10 deadline for the expiration of the old naira notes stands.

Emefiele said this on Tuesday while briefing the diplomatic community at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

“The situation is substantially calming down since the commencement of over-the-counter payments to complement ATM disbursements and the use of super-agents. There is, therefore, no need to consider any shift from the deadline of February 10,” he said.

He said this following the supreme court order which extended the deadline to February 15.

This worsened the cash crisis in the country as the CBN failed to clarify the status of the naira notes currently in circulation.

The situation also causes confusion across the country as banks and petrol stations reject the old notes from their customers.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Abiodun threatens to shut down banks rejecting old naira notes in Ogun

Gov Abiodun threatens to shut down banks rejecting old naira notes in Ogun

150 Nigerians stranded in Niger Republic return home

150 Nigerians stranded in Niger Republic return home

New Commissioner of Police takes over in Lagos

New Commissioner of Police takes over in Lagos

PDP wants Fani-Kayode to apologise for accusing Atiku of planning a coup

PDP wants Fani-Kayode to apologise for accusing Atiku of planning a coup

Buhari presses UAE to lift visa ban on Nigerians

Buhari presses UAE to lift visa ban on Nigerians

Ganduje threatens business owners rejecting old naira notes in Kano

Ganduje threatens business owners rejecting old naira notes in Kano

itel partners with Lagos Food Bank to reach widows on Valentine's Day

itel partners with Lagos Food Bank to reach widows on Valentine's Day

Sanwo-Olu thinking about increasing allowance of corp members in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu thinking about increasing allowance of corp members in Lagos

Yahaya Bello's nephew remains in jail over N3 billion fraud case

Yahaya Bello's nephew remains in jail over N3 billion fraud case

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports. [The Punch]

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports.

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline