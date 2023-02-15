Gov Abiodun threatens to shut down banks rejecting old naira notes in Ogun

The governor issued the warning on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, following reports that some banks were rejecting the old notes from their customers after the February 10 deadline announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

While addressing traders at Itoku Kampala market in Abeokuta, Abiodun condemned the action of the banks, saying if the new notes are not available, they must accept the old ones to ease the suffering of the people.

He, therefore, urged the people to remain calm, saying his government is working to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has insisted that the February 10 deadline for the expiration of the old naira notes stands.

Emefiele said this on Tuesday while briefing the diplomatic community at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

“The situation is substantially calming down since the commencement of over-the-counter payments to complement ATM disbursements and the use of super-agents. There is, therefore, no need to consider any shift from the deadline of February 10,” he said.

He said this following the supreme court order which extended the deadline to February 15.

This worsened the cash crisis in the country as the CBN failed to clarify the status of the naira notes currently in circulation.