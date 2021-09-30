RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Abiodun signs anti-open grazing bill into law in Ogun

The governor signed the Bill shortly after his return from a foreign trip on Thursday.

Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun.
The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has signed the Bill to Regulate Animal Grazing and Establishment of Cattle Ranching in the state into law.

The governor was reported to have assented to the Bill shortly after his return from a foreign trip on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

The State House of Assembly had in July passed the Bill after unanimous votes by the state lawmakers.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo subsequently transmitted a copy of the Bill to Governor Abiodun for assent.

“Ogun, has enjoyed peace among various ethnic nationalities until the recent farmer-herder skirmishes.

“Cattle rearers have a six-month period of grace before it becomes illegal in Ogun state for cattle rearers to occupy unapproved public areas and private land with their livestock for grazing,” Oluomo said.

The law bans the movement of cattle around public places by herders in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin in a statement said the signing of the Bill by the governor followed the decision of the Southern Governors’ Forum in August to set September as the deadline for the implenmentation of the law in their states.

