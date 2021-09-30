Gov Abiodun signs anti-open grazing bill into law in Ogun

The governor was reported to have assented to the Bill shortly after his return from a foreign trip on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

The State House of Assembly had in July passed the Bill after unanimous votes by the state lawmakers.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo subsequently transmitted a copy of the Bill to Governor Abiodun for assent.

“Ogun, has enjoyed peace among various ethnic nationalities until the recent farmer-herder skirmishes.

“Cattle rearers have a six-month period of grace before it becomes illegal in Ogun state for cattle rearers to occupy unapproved public areas and private land with their livestock for grazing,” Oluomo said.

The law bans the movement of cattle around public places by herders in the state.