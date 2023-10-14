ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Abiodun seeks joint Ogun/Osun cultural festival as Adeleke visits

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abiodun commended Adeleke for his good work in his state and for being a focused and diligent person, even as he recalled the long-existing relationship between them.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke visits his Ogun State counterpart, Dapon Abiodun in Abeokuta [Twitter:@dabiodunMFR]
Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke visits his Ogun State counterpart, Dapon Abiodun in Abeokuta [Twitter:@dabiodunMFR]

Abiodun spoke when he received his Osun counterpart, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Friday night.

The Chief Press Secretary to Abiodun, Lekan Adeniran, made the information known in a statement in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Abiodun said that both states share many things in common, hence the need to explore their rich cultural affinity for the benefit of their people.

The governor noted that such a festival, if planned together would help in deepening the relationship between both states.

“I am happy that you suggested that we should collaborate in the area of culture and tourism.

” We may have an adire festival in your state this year and then come back to Ogun the following year and I am sure this will deepen our culture.

“As a matter of fact, we are planning a Cultural Festival in collaboration with people from the Caribbean and Brazil and I think this is something we can do together.

” We can put together a culture and tourism team to work together so that we have an Ogun/Osun Cultural Revival. This can attract foreign tourists to both states,” Abiodun said.

Abiodun commended Adeleke for his good work in his state and for being a focused and diligent person, even as he recalled the long-existing relationship between them.

He noted that being in different political parties does not matter, saying politics is just a platform meant to achieve objectives.

Abiodun said his administration is in talks with the Federal Ministry of Works about some roads that are of importance to both states.

” One of which is a road that allows people to travel to Osun State without passing through Ibadan.

“The decision to add the road to the list of roads that are of importance to this administration is in continuation of our administration’s plan to make connectivity with border states easy.

“I also want us to look at other areas that we can cooperate and collaborate for the benefit of our people,” Abiodun said.

Speaking earlier, Adeleke expressed delight with the cordial relations between indigenes of both states, stressing the need to explore and exploit the cultural affinity for the good of the people.

He emphasised the need to promote unity at all times, saying the people of both states remain one, hence politics of bitterness should not be used as a means of separation.

The governor stated that his administration is ready to work with the Ogun government in the area of cultural reawakening and promotion.

News Agency Of Nigeria

