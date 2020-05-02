Ahead of the plan to ease the lockdown measures in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja on Monday, May 4, 2020, the Ogun State Government has said there’ll be no movement for Lagos workers resident in the state.

The State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun announced this in the state’s latest lockdown guidelines on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

With the partial lockdown effective Monday, some business activities are expected to resume in Nigeria’s economic capital.

Due to affordable housing in Ogun and its nearness to Lagos, a great percentage of the working population in Lagos reside in Ogun.

However, Governor Abiodun has made it known that whoever lives in Ogun and works in Lagos would not be permitted to go to work as there'll be a total ban on inter-state movement.

While the partial lockdown in Lagos begins on Monday, the governor said due to the initial grace Ogun state was granted, the Federal Government lockdown extension in the state will not end until Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Abiodun also said there will be a total ban on inter-state movement, adding that the use of face masks would become mandatory for everyone in public places effective May 4.

He said, “All schools remain closed, while students will continue with their DigiClass.

“All essential service personnel will continue to work despite the lockdown.

“All public religious gatherings remain banned. All pubs, clubs, stadia, public pools, spas, gyms, salons, etc. and all assemblies of more than 15 people remain banned. Restaurants may open on the approved days for take-out meals only.

“Burials and naming ceremonies are allowed but there must not be more than 15 people including the officiating ministers.

“There is a total ban on interstate travel (outside Ogun). If you work in Lagos or any other state but you live in Ogun State, you are not allowed to go to Lagos or any other state and return to Ogun.”