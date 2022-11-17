RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Abiodun presents N472.25bn budget proposal for 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Thursday presented fiscal Appropriation Bill of N472.25billion to the State House of Assembly, with N270.41billion earmarked as capital expenditure.

Governor Dapo Abiodun presents N339bn 2021 budget proposal to Ogun Assembly. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]
Governor Dapo Abiodun presents N339bn 2021 budget proposal to Ogun Assembly. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]

Abiodun stated that recurrent expenditure stood at N201.84 billion for the fiscal year.

Recommended articles

The Appropriation Bill, christened “Budget of Continued Development and Prosperity”, also has N79.49 billion as personnel cost, with N61.35 billion earmarked for overhead expenses; just as N39.90 billion is for public debt charge.

The governor said an estimated N210.25 billion was projected as internally-generated revenue, with statutory allocation expected to be N92 billion.

Abiodun added that capital receipt, which included internal and external loans, as well as grants and aids, were projected at N128.37 billion.

He further explained that infrastructure would gulp N129.37 billion , representing 27 per cent of the budget.

The governor stated that education would gulp N66.79 billion, representing 14 per cent; health sector got 51.48 billion, representing 11 per cent while N29.1billion, representing 6 per cent, was earmarked for housing and community development.

He added that agriculture and industry, would gulp N16.48billion , representing 3 per cent, while N6.9billion, representing one per cent, was earmarked for recreation, culture and religion.

He stated that 2023 budget was expected to achieve social cohesion that would continue to focus on equitable socio-economic growth and development.

” Our main objective in 2023 is to maintain and enlarge our

economic base, while being strategic towards harnessing economic opportunities in the outer years of our administration, conscious of victory at the coming polls.

” The key physical capital projects in the 2023 budget include implementation of schemes for power generation, to improve and guarantee electricity supply to our major cities, business clusters and estates.

” It includes development of a dry port at Kajola, to leverage on the existing rail network in that axis and rehabilitation, reconstruction and maintenance of roads across the state.

” We also have completion of the Agro-Cargo Airport, renovation and upgrading of Primary Healthcare Centres and procurement of Medical Equipment to PHCs across the state, among others,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, the Speaker, noted that the budget would be thoroughly looked at, saying that the assembly would ensure accelerated studying and passage.

Oluomo added that the cordial relationship among the three tiers of government would further strengthen the socio economic growth of the state.

The speaker explained that the state assembly had considered 83 bills in the last three years, saying that 37 bills and 17 resolutions were passed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abiodun presented fiscal Appropriation Bill of N350.74 billion for the 2022 outgoing year.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How Atiku wants to end Biafra/Yoruba Nation agitation

How Atiku wants to end Biafra/Yoruba Nation agitation

PDP holds ‘Umbrella Day’ in Lagos for Atiku, Okowa

PDP holds ‘Umbrella Day’ in Lagos for Atiku, Okowa

2023 governorship poll: Court affirms Kantigi as Niger PDP candidate

2023 governorship poll: Court affirms Kantigi as Niger PDP candidate

Buhari urges ASUU, other trade unions to shun strike and embrace negotiations

Buhari urges ASUU, other trade unions to shun strike and embrace negotiations

Soludo: Your people will envy you, Wike takes Peter Obi's side

Soludo: Your people will envy you, Wike takes Peter Obi's side

DECO2022: Gov Udom commended as Uyo entrepreneur wins N2m startup prize

DECO2022: Gov Udom commended as Uyo entrepreneur wins N2m startup prize

Gov. Abiodun presents N472.25bn budget proposal for 2023

Gov. Abiodun presents N472.25bn budget proposal for 2023

Umahi says Tinubu will take care of Igbos, assures South-East votes

Umahi says Tinubu will take care of Igbos, assures South-East votes

PDP Crisis: Wike talks about reconciliation

PDP Crisis: Wike talks about reconciliation

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

TV station apologises for reporting 'fake news' about Tinubu

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU declares lecture-free day, plans protest over half salaries

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (Thisday)

‘God bless PDP’: Nigerians react to Tinubu’s gaffe in Plateau

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Peter Obi's investments in Anambra worth next to nothing today - Soludo