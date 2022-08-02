RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov. Abiodun presents 13 SUVs to Ogun judiciary

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has presented 13 Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) to the state judiciary to enhance welfare of judges and smooth running of the judicial arm of government.

Abiodun presented the vehicles to the Chief Judge, Mosunmola Dipeolu, on Tuesday, at the governor’s office in Abeokuta.

He noted that presentation of the vehicles was in fulfillment of the promise of his administration to always support the judiciary.

Abiodun said that his administration had supported the ease of dispensation of justice in the state as well as increased the quarterly allowance of judges.

The governor said that his administration had embarked on the construction of a housing scheme for judges.

Abiodun said that the scheme is to ensure that judges do not only have entitlement to rent in their life time, but also enjoy such privilege after retirement.

He recalled that his administration was able to facilitate the E-Registry and virtual sitting which were introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abiodun added that collaboration with lawyers in the private sector which allowed them to offer free representation to those that could not afford it, was also facilitated.

In her response, Chief Justice Dipeolu acknowledged the governor for his support to the judicial arm of government.

She assured him that the state judiciary would continue to perform its duties and support the state government.

