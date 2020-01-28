The governor, who led other government officials to the scene of the incident few hours later, said that the market would be rebuilt as soon as possible.

He added that the new market would also be equipped with modern amenities like access roads, quality architecture, security gadgets and fire fighting devices.

Abiodun, however, urged the affected traders to be calm and patient with the state government, adding that the traders should learn lessons from the incident.

“By the grace of God, we will rebuild this market and we will not waste time.

“We will put measures in place to ensure that it does not happen again in future and we will also look at how to ensure the efficiency of our fire service.

“We will do everything we can to bring succour and relief to all those who are affected.

“We must learn a lesson from what has happened here overnight. This must not happen in any of our markets again,” he said.

The governor promised that his administration would enumerate and quickly consider immediate relief measures for the affected traders.

Abiodun added that government would also study the design of the market with a view to ensuring easy access to the facility by the fire service, in the event of such disaster.

In his response, the Akarigbo of Remo land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, who was also at the scene, urged the affected traders to be patient with the state government in its efforts at rebuilding the market.